Insight Folios Inc Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $74,595,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $236.91. 815,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,914. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average of $243.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

