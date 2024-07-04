Insight Folios Inc Has $712,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of WD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

