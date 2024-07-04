Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,002,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 196.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average is $194.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.