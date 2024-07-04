Insight Folios Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $915.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,521. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

