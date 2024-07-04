Insight Folios Inc Sells 673 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after buying an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.