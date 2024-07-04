Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $314,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $43,973,000.

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

