Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.25.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

