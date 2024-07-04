Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of INTV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.25.
Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Ventures
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.