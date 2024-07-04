Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.88), with a volume of 201012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.77).

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £91.87 million, a PE ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other Intercede Group news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £3,608.04 ($4,563.67). Insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

See Also

