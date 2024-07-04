Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

