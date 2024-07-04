Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.47

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.47 and last traded at $139.64, with a volume of 1410605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

