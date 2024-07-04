International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

