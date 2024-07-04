International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Up 3.6%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

International Distributions Services Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.