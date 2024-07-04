International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.60. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 22,438 shares changing hands.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$147.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

