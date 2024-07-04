Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.87 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00011789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $118.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,463,260 coins and its circulating supply is 465,973,641 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

