Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $659.90. 931,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.