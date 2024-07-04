Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.98

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.98 and traded as low as $99.01. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 8,274 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

