Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management cut its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 8.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management owned about 1.97% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 70,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,009. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $888.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

