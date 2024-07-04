Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

IRM opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,053 shares of company stock worth $8,429,641 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

