iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

