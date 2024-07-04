iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 878,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
