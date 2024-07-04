iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 878,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.