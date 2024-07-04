iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. 3,860,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

