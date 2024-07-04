iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 133,683 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

