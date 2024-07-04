iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.75. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.65.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.44.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

