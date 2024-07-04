iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 19.2% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,044 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

