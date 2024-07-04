iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

