iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

