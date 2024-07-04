iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 737,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

