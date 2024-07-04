iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 27,233,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,364,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.