iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Amarillo National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,356. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

