iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

