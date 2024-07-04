iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.00. 7,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
