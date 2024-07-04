iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.00. 7,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 445.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 271,861 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.