iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.87. 828,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

