iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $181.52. 329,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average is $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

