iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lowered by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 2,832,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.