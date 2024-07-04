iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Reduced by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 896,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,515. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

