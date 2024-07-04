Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 274.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 1,480,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,374. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

