Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $30.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.37.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

