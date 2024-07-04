JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,447,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 596,062 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $52.83.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

