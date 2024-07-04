JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 270,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 104,970 shares.The stock last traded at $40.76 and had previously closed at $40.67.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $811.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.