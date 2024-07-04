JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 270,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 104,970 shares.The stock last traded at $40.76 and had previously closed at $40.67.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $811.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.