Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.43

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 247575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRR

Karora Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.