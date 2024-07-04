Kaye Capital Management Purchases 4,201 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kaye Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $202.06. 1,015,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $202.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.