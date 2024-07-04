Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of KW opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

