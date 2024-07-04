Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
Shares of KW opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
