Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 511 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

