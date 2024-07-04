Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,390 ($30.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,380.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,892.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,614.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.60).

In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

