Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Stock Up 3.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.