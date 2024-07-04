Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $48.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

KNTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

