Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Lessened by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 531,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,064. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.