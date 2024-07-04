KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $623,479.11

KOK (KOK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $623,479.11 and $103,318.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,215.65 or 1.00065957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00114546 USD and is up 54.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,768.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

