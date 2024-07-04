Komodo Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.16 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,126,990 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

