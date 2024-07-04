Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,854 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,926. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

