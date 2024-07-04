Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,870 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 95,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 49,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,639. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on CPS

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.